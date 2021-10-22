Amilinda is a Spanish Holiday in Downtown Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Amilinda

Wisconsin Avenue is well known for its art at the east end and as the major thoroughfare through Downtown Milwaukee. On Wisconsin Ave. you’ll also find a little taste of Spain at Amilinda. Chef and owner Greg León prepares his food for all to see with an open-kitchen concept.

My waiter Max clearly loves his job and has a hand behind the bar and led me in the right direction. The olive bread and butter to start was a good base for the fine Spanish wine I consumed with for dinner. While their wine selection is divine, their cocktail menu sticks to traditional recipes known to Spain while also offering local-to-Milwaukee beers. There’s a drink for everyone!

For starters, I had the poached morcilla which was a blood sausage with turnips greens, pickled mustard, and chipollini onions—deliciously divine. Wow. Next was the roasted cod with heirloom cherry tomatoes, chicken broth, German butter ball potatoes, and leeks. I have died and gone to Spanish heaven.

The amplified atmosphere plus the obvious love of this spot from the patrons is infectious (maybe not the right word given the times). Quick fact—Greg prepares and serves the homeless 1,200 meals monthly. All-around a winning spot in downtown Milwaukee. Go by yourself, go on a date, or go as a group — you’ll enjoy it any which way.