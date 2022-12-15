Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Mazos Hamburgers

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.

Walking in, you see about 10 two- and four-top tables and an old school counter fit for about 10 people. While it’s a small husband and wife operation, they’ve really got it down to a science. Fresh burgers with your choice of two sides to your table within minutes of ordering. We were there for lunch after Thanksgiving looking to taste something other than fall harvest flavors. While it wasn’t the lightest meal to follow-up a holiday of eating, it was certainly a delicious one.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Mazo’s Hamburgers Mazo’s Hamburgers

Since it was our first time, we each got two cheeseburgers fixed with our favorite toppings with a side of fries and coleslaw. It was absolutely delicious and the perfect amount of food. For those looking to build a bigger burger, double patty and bacon additions are available. Plus, all sandwiches and burgers come with your choice of two sides, which is nice if you’re not necessarily a fries person (even though I definitely am). Although it was a tough choice against their patty melt, I figured I will go back and work my way around the menu over time.

Mazos Hamburgers was opened in 1934 by John Mazo and is run by his son Nick with his wife June in the kitchen cooking, and his children John and Jackie working the floor. It truly is a family affair still after all these years. While there were other locations and different iterations of the hours and menu, the classic hamburgers have remained as popular today as they were when they were five cents almost 90 years ago today.

Milwaukee is filled with some of the best burgers you can find, and Mazos needs to be on anyone’s list who is trying to find their favorite hamburger.