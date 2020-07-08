Crafty Cow Introduces New Vegetarian Options

× Expand Courtesy Crafty Cow

More exciting news from the folks at Crafty Cow! While they’ve offered Beyond Meat substitutes for their signature burgers in the past, the Oconomowoc and Milwaukee locations now offer an expanded lineup of vegetarian options for those looking to avoid meat or slightly healthier variations.

“We are always looking for ways to grow ourselves creatively and expand our culinary horizons,” says Devin Eichler, Chef and Owner. “As much as we’re known as a meat-focused restaurant, we’ve had requests from our regular customers for quite some time for more veggie-based options for themselves and their veggie-focused friends who they want to share an experience at Crafty Cow with. This has been an experience that has allowed our team to push themselves to create something outside of our norm and allow guests new and old to see us for so much more than just a burger joint.”

The changes are not just focused on their burgers. At their Bay View location, they offer King Trumpet Mushroom stems, sourced from local vendor Mushroom Mike, prepared in the same buttermilk and batter technique they use on their chicken.

Starters and sides have also been adjusted to accommodate veggie options. Their Sambal Fried Cauliflower is battered with Aleppo pepper and tossed in their house Sambal aioli, then topped with fresh mint. Mushroom Loaded Curds start with Ellsworth cheese curds battered in 3 Sheeps Crafty Cow Lager, topped with soy-glazed mushrooms, crispy Brussels sprouts, green onion, Korean BBQ and Sambal aioli.

A new brunch option for both locations, is Simply the Pesto. This one starts on a cheddar and onion bialy with fried egg, harvest greens, marinated tomato, a pepper medley and kale pesto aioli.

A few veggie-based brunch options are also available at their Bay View location. The Shroom Boy is a Pimento cheese scramble with soy glazed mushroom, jalapeno and Sambal aioli on a buttermilk biscuit. The Trumpet Biscuit is another new option which includes fried Trumpet mushrooms, signature Nashville Hot sauce, pickles and honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit.

For Oconomowoc patrons, the new brunch option is the Artichoke Boy, which is made from fire-grilled artichoke, jalapeno, fried egg, muenster and Sambal aioli on a buttermilk biscuit.

