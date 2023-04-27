Do You Know About Flourchild Pizza?

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Flourchild Pizza sign

Located at 722 N. Milwaukee St., Flowerchild Pizza is a part of Downtown Milwaukee’s mini restaurant row. But you might know the brand from your local grocery store freezer or see it on DoorDash for takeout or delivery. Last weekend, I opted for the delivery version as I was insistent on some spring cleaning at home.

× Expand Photo: Flourchild Pizza - flourchild.pizza Flourchild Club Banger pizza Flourchild Club Banger pizza

For under $40, I got one extra crispy Club Banger pizza (perfectly cheesy pizza with the TikTok famous pepperoni cups), a small Hot Mess salad, one tomato bruschetta, and a side of their incredible dilly ranch dressing. Let's not forget tips and taxes, but that’s a lot of food for the price and for one person. There’s nothing I love more than eating a whole pizza over the course of a couple days!

Flourchild Pizza is pizza made in Milwaukee, but not Milwaukee-style pizza. Its slightly thicker crust allows for some of the more inventive toppings for their signature pies. As always, you can create your own pizza if you’re looking to steer away from your usual order. One notable thing about the restaurant is the plethora of non-pizza items. I love a good salad on the side of my pizza to off-shoot the guilt of eating bread and cheese. They offer a lot of items that are vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid-friendly. And it’s all top-notch ingredients with clever menu names.

× Expand Photo: Flourchild Pizza - flourchild.pizza Flourchild bruschetta Flourchild bruschetta

If you happen to be dining in-restaurant, there is an extensive drink list to accompany whatever it is you decide to order. If you’re purchasing a flash-frozen pizza from a local carrier, you’ll feel as though you’ve ordered it straight from the kitchen with a BYOB vibe. I have to say that it’s one of the better frozen pizzas I’ve had since being in Milwaukee, which is known in some circles to be the frozen pizza mecca.

However you decide to try Flourchild, you will be in for a pleasant surprise with some great Milwaukee pizza.