Goodkind is a Bay View Gem

× Expand Photo: Goodkind - Facebook Goodkind exterior at night Goodkind

I remember first hearing about Goodkind back when it opened in 2015 while I was living out East. It was the hot new restaurant everyone was talking about, bringing people past the city from the North Shore and even some people up from Chicago. And the one dish everyone was raving about was some crab pasta dish.

Photo: Goodkind - Facebook Goodkind spicy crabmeat pasta Goodkind spicy crabmeat pasta

Still on the menu today, the spicy crabmeat pasta never fails. It is undoubtedly unique in its combination of flavors and keeps people like me from exploring the menu. Luckily, I was with a group of ten other women celebrating a birthday on a cold January evening. The restaurant is perfectly quaint but can fit a crowd. The kitchen staff, bartenders, and servers are all working hard but seemingly enjoying themselves while doing so. In fact, you can “buy a round of beers for the kitchen (after work)” right off of the drink menu…which we did.

Since I was the party planner for the event, I took the liberty of ordering appetizers for the table. We had a couple of their bread and butter orders, 18 small and briny oysters, and one of the fried oyster mushrooms to share. Then, it was a choose your own adventure around the table. From what I could see, there were a lot of carbonara plates on the table, plenty of Caesar salads, a few roasted chickens, a New York strip, and a fjord trout fillet and a partridge in a pear tree. Just kidding, it’s not that season anymore.

Our waitress Regan was along for the ride as most people were breaking their dry Januarys and Whole 30s to enjoy themselves before the “New Year, New You” begins. While I wouldn’t say that this place is inexpensive, it is relatively good and kind on the wallet for the high quality of food and experience.

I love Goodkind so much already, but the fact that it’s one of few places open on Monday nights really warms my heart. You can often find some of the owners Katie Rose, Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick sitting at the bar enjoying their masterpiece. Whether you’re dining at the bar or joining others for a larger party, like their tagline says, “All to the good, and the best of its kind.”