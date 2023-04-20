Hi-Fi Cafe is Definitely Worth Saving

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Hi-Fi Cafe exterior Hi-Fi Cafe

As long as I’ve known about the Bay View scene, Hi-Fi Cafe was always one of the first spots people would mention. Located at the corner of South Kinnickinic and East Potter, you can’t miss the retro Hi-Fi Cafe sign when entering the second stretch of Bay View retail spots. Shaped like a flatiron, it gives off a small town feel with a lot of kitsch upon entering. Admittedly, I have never eaten here before but I’m likely the only person who hasn’t.

We’ve seen the aftermath of COVID across every aspect of our economy. While we’re back to dining inside and lifted restrictions, the restaurants are still feeling the blow of lost business. Hi-Fi has been such a staple in Bay View that it’s never needed to ask for help, but now they’re asking. By the time this posts online, the fundraising goal of $12,000 should be met, but more money will go a long way to save this community gem.

To donate and help keep Hi-FI Cafe open, click here: gofundme.com/f/help-keep-hifi-cafe-alive.

Now back to regularly scheduled programming of enjoying the endless food scene in Milwaukee, I’ll share my nice midday lunch break experience at Hi-Fi Cafe with you. After a night celebrating Passover Seder with endless delicious Jewish cuisine, a simple cafe meal was exactly what I needed. But as those corny t-shirts say, “But first, coffee.”

Photo: Hi-Fi Cafe Hi-Fi Cafe turkey sandwich Hi-Fi Cafe turkey sandwich

A true cafe, there are endless ways to order coffee to your liking. I’m a new-ish coffee drinker so I usually stick to my basic iced coffee order, but today I went with the Thai iced tea—something you don’t see a lot of here unless you’re at a Thai restaurant. Next was the decision whether to go for breakfast or lunch, but since it was 1 p.m. I opted for lunch.

To no surprise, I chose to continue on my never-ending journey for the best turkey sandwich in town and this place looks promising. And, to my delight, it was a perfect cafe turkey sandwich with chips to boot. I went pretty simple, but this menu can take you in all kinds of delicious directions—French toast, quiche, soups and salads, nachos, falafel, bagels, eggs, breakfast burrito, pancakes, and plates. While already considered a staple in Bay View, this is a quintessential cafe that is definitely worth saving with your donations.