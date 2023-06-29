In the Heart of Waukesha is Rochester Deli

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Rochester Deli turkey sandwich Rochester Deli turkey sandwich

Another day, another mission for a great turkey sandwich. While I know their tuna melt is good, I wanted to put Rochester Deli to the turkey sandwich test.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Rochester Deli interior Rochester Deli

Located in the heart of downtown Waukesha, Rochester Deli is everyone’s answer to an ideal lunch spot. Fresh soups, made-to-order sandwiches, locally baked goods, and a variety of sides and drinks to-boot. From the decorations, you get the feel like you’re in an old timey deli but updated to the freshness and cleaner eating of today. It seemed to me like they do equal parts sit down, takeout, and catering. Part of me wants to throw a party just to have the assortment of salads and sandwiches I want to try so I can get it all done at once, but today was not that day.

Now, to the turkey sandwich. Each ingredient was perfectly apportioned, not having too much of any one thing. While it looks simple, that’s the key to a great deli—the things you can make at home with groceries but so much better when someone else makes it. While I didn’t opt for a salad this time, I saw a couple Cobbs walk by and they definitely are on the good list. And the signage will let you know that they are “famous” for their Reuben. Looks like I have my work cut out for me.

Rochester Deli is something I wish I had on the corner where I live and everyone should have nearby. So, if you live in Waukesha or want a pleasant day visiting a town with vintage charms, be sure to pop in and get some to go.