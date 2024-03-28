Meet SAGE at The White House Bay View

× Expand Photo: SAGE - sagemke.com SAGE Bay View kitchen SAGE

It’s no secret I am a big fan of The White House Bay View, but the restaurant I once wrote about is no longer. SAGE is a new restaurant in the same building with a new chef, Elena Laurant, and the same owner, Allison Meinhardt.

For the last five years, Allison has owned and operated the 1891 building on the corner of Kinnickinic Ave and Ellen Street. While the previous restaurant was well received by the community, she saw an opportunity to shift concepts.

SAGE has a menu that spans a variety of flavors. You have bites like chips with white bean dip, crostini, mushroom crostinis, and deviled eggs. Then, there are small plates like the tempura mushroom, charcuterie, and rotating soups. Finally, there are the large plates and desserts.

I was celebrating a birthday with a group of four women who enjoy sharing plates. Good thing to note that no matter the size of the plate according to the menu, everything can be shared if you’d like. As a group, we shared most of the aforementioned bites and starters, then went hard on the larger plates since no one was committing to any one dish. We split the porchetta (AKA pork belly) with fennel and basil, hanger steak with chimichurri, and the SAGE burger. Had we had two more people we probably could have covered the whole menu. Luckily, I live close so I will be back soon.

The group favorites were the chips with white bean dip, the hanger steak and the burger. I’ve learned that when a burger is on a menu in Wisconsin, it’s usually worth a try. Their burger has a housemade horseradish cream that adds a very slight and welcomed bite. And I am a pro at cutting burgers into fourths after being at so many tables with people who like to share. Highly recommend considering burgers as a group starter.

The food is great, that’s for sure. But the one thing I love about this space is the vibe. For such an old building, it feels new with the welcoming staff and classic but trendy decor. Plus, there’s always something new on the horizon—like the upcoming gallery/artisan/yoga space on the second floor that’s set to feature local entrepreneurs. The same floor can also dubs as an event space if you’re looking to host a private event. More details to come.

And you can’t forget about their unbelievable patio setup on those warmer days (that are hopefully soon ahead). With a happy hour from 3-5 p.m., a seat on the patio is one of the nicest in the area and hidden enough from the surrounding streets. You’re legit in a beautiful garden behind a stunning old mansion—what else could make an hour happy?

I’m lucky enough to call Allison a friend and truly enjoy watching her innovate her building and her business. SAGE is very promising, and the gallery is equally as exciting. I’m looking forward to being a regular on the patio this summer and continue covering whatever she thinks of next.