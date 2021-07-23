On the Patio at Hotel Madrid’s Movida

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman

Hotel Madrid is inspiring in its adaptability to change with the times, even before the pandemic hit. While you might remember Movida—the first restaurant opened by the local Stand Eat Drink group—at its original location on South Second Street, it’s now Movida at Hotel Madrid just a short walk away.

My first experience on the patio at Hotel Madrid was a dear friend’s wedding ceremony and reception back before the space was ready for such an event. And man did they hit it out of the park. It was the space’s first wedding and you never would have guessed—and now with COVID-19 safety precautions in place they’ve mastered big change on a moment’s notice.

The 2021 patio vibe feels like you’re dining at an authentic Spanish marketplace known for their different sangrias and small plates. Dining alone for tapas might actually be the best way to do it because you don’t have to think about what the group wants.

I opted for the flight of rosé wines after I couldn’t decide which one to go with for my meal. The waitress was helpful in directing me around the menu, although I’ve definitely been here enough to know what I like. I always appreciate a little insider information when ordering at a nice restaurant. I went with the broccolini, loma tosta (pork tenderloin on toast), garlic shrimp, and curry noodles.

The street noodles section caught my attention as that’s not normally on a tapas menu. But the manager was nice enough to explain to me that it’s Spain’s late-night food once all the tapas places are closed. Street noodles after a night of going out is something I can subscribe to and the curry ones were the perfect amount of noodle to vegetable ratio with a hint of sweetness —definitely my favorite item of my order.

Photo Credit: Sandy Reitman

It was a hot evening and while the patio was covered with Persian rugs dividing the tables for pandemic procedures, it was perfectly temperate. On regular happy hour days this place could get wild but the change of pace was welcomed for a workday evening. The music makes you feel like you’re at a beach club or on vacation.

All in all, it’s a menu you can work around with an ever-changing aesthetic to the space. Movida at Hotel Madrid is a place that will always keep my attention and satiate my need to feel like I’m far away even if I’m just around the corner.