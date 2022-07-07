Pull Over for Kopp’s Frozen Custard

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Kopp's sign Kopp's

Like many native Milwaukeeans, Kopp’s is a staple in my yearly diet. Growing up in the North Shore, the Glendale location at 5373 N. Port Washington Road has always been my spot. Long gone are the days of seeing the daily flavors on the electronic sign overlooking I-43 northbound and the monthly display of flavors for the month. You can still call to hear the flavors but most of us have moved on to using their website and social media. Today was my lucky day—it was turtle sundae day.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Kopp's hamburger Kopp's hamburger

It might be the hottest day of the year, but Kopp’s was on our agenda. I rarely veer off from ordering a cheeseburger unless it’s for a grilled cheese. If you’ve ever ordered a grilled cheese at Kopp’s you’re familiar with the shoutout “one grillie!” from the cashier to the cooks as a heads up for an item that takes a couple extra minutes. I wrote a children’s book inspired by this ritual called One Grillie, coming out early 2023.

After ordering, we stood next to the Claes Oldenburg cherry and spoon statue waiting for our turn. My burger order is always a little different depending on my mood. Today I went with “the works” on my cheeseburger—ketchup, mustard, relish, fried onions, and pickles on top. It’s honestly perfect. Mine even came with a smile! (see photo)

I’ve been in the search for the best cheeseburger for my whole life and have some clout in the game from my years living elsewhere. Kopp’s is by far my favorite and the same holds true for many other people. I’ve taken every friend who’s visited me in Milwaukee to this spot and they unanimously agree. And lemme tell ya, I have some friends with some refined palates.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Kopp's Claes Oldenburg statue Kopp's Claes Oldenburg statue

Beyond the burgers, chicken sandwiches are a good choice and I’ve heard good things about the fish sand. The fries and onion rings are great when shared but too much for this super-hot day and sitting outside. I used to bring my own ketchup bottle to Kopp’s to avoid having to go back and ask for more packets. I’ve since grown out of that habit but made friends with Scott the manager over the years from it. I think we’ve known each other for a good 20 years now. Even when I would go years without Kopp’s while living out East, it was always a place to call home where Scott would welcome me.

Like all their flavors of the day, they’re consistently delicious and worthy of a trip themselves, no matter the season. Did you know you can have Kopp’s frozen custard shipped to you anywhere in the continental US?! Check out their website for more details – it’s a great gift for someone who hasn’t been home in a while.

I cannot say enough about Kopp’s but I’m assuming I don’t have to for this reader base. If it’s been a while, make a stop; if you’ve been recently, I hope this makes you want it again. This is the only time I like to be pulled over by the Kopp’s while on Port Washington Road.