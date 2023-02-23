Savory Sandwiches at Sully’s

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Sully's Sandwiches interior Sully's Sandwiches

I’ve written about Miss Molly’s Cafe in Wauwatosa and her second endeavor Sully’s Sandwiches has officially opened down the block at 9211 W. Center Street. With welcoming music and colorful walls, Sully’s is a completely contactless lunch and dinner shop. You can order from the tablets or sit down and scan the menu depending on whether you’re planning to stay or go.

However, you will be greeted with friendly faces and an upbeat manner despite not ordering from a human. The interiors are designed by o&o Studios and give a modern playful vibe to the space. There’s a large pink neon sign, walls painted with sandwich ingredients, and a kids' space in the back equipped with a toddler kitchen and various children’s books (including my One Grillie). You can’t help but feel invigorated when walking in, even if it’s just for a few minutes on a lunch break.

The menu is well-rounded with hot and cold, meat and veggie, baguette and wrap sandwiches. Each one is thoughtfully created, and substitutions aren’t suggested. There’s an easy icon key to tell you where the sandwich falls regarding allergens, ingredients, etc. so you’ll be fine finding one that best suits you. Of course, you can edit small details without ruining the integrity of the main concept.

Standout Sandwiches

Photo by Sandy Reitman Sully's Sandwich Sully's Sandwich

Today I met my friend Leah who designed the space on a special Galentine’s Day lunch. As someone who absolutely adores sandwiches, this is definitely my kind of spot. The sandwiches that most stood out to me are the Cuban, Mediterranean veggie wrap, meatball melt, and the chicken avocado baguette. Ingredients and bread types are each listed on the digital menu when you walk into the store. To-go and side dishes are in the cooler and on the shelves to grab and enjoy while waiting for your freshly made sandwiches.

There’s wine and beer, sparkling waters, soda, and milk for the kids. Plus, there’s free still water on tap—major for someone like me who drinks gallons of water a day. Chip options are plentiful, and they’ve definitely got your cookie craving covered for dessert. You can also grab premade slaws and salads if you’re really in a hurry.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Sully's Sandwiches counter Sully's Sandwiches

After much debate, we went with the Mediterranean chicken wrap and the Cuban to get a full spectrum of what the menu offers—a hot baguette and a cold wrap. The pork and ham on the Cuban was perfectly cooked and melted under the cheese with a bit of a sweet sauce drizzled to create a perfect balance of flavors. The Mediterranean wrap ingredients were incredibly fresh and made you feel like you were eating something very healthy even if it was all wrapped up in carbs. The sandwiches were perfectly and evenly distributed with their ingredients not only among each bite delectable but also not very messy. Sandwiches are served in branded wrapping and there are Sully’s paper bags to easily take home if you don’t finish. These sandwiches are huge, so you can plan to take some home.

Sully’s makes sandwiches fun as opposed to the conveyor belt experience of most fast-food chain stores. I could see these popping up all around the city someday to replace some of the national chains we’re often stuck with frequenting! But for now, it’s on the corner that Miss Molly is slowly taking over on a cute corn of Wauwatosa. Be sure to make a stop here someday alone or with the whole family as there’s truly a sandwich fit for all tastes and sizes on the (contactless) menu.