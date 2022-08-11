Tiny Shop, Big Flavors at Thai Bangkok

× Expand Phot by Sandy Reitman Thai Bangkok Thai Bangkok

If you find yourself at 9112 W. Brown Deer Road, you’ll be in a small strip mall parking lot with a liquor store, a Boost Mobile, and an unassuming Thai-owned restaurant called Thai Bangkok. It’s easy to miss, but it’s worth a gander.

Walking in, there were a lot of people in line for meals to-go with six or seven booths for anyone deciding to stay. I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing so I ordered at the counter then was directed to the booths. The menu has a lot of choices but it’s not endless pages of dishes categorized by proteins. It’s just enough to satisfy a group with different tastes. Plus, it lists the Thai and English dish name along with a photo so you can better understand what you’re ordering. A lot of people might think photos on menus are déclassé but honestly it’s helpful.

I’ve mentioned before that I’ve been to Thailand so I do know my way around a menu a bit, but I usually end up ordering safer dishes until I know a joint. As appetizers, we got a spring roll and som tum salad (also known as papaya salad). We got pad Thai with chicken and pad see ew with pork — typical proteins with those dishes, both coming with a cup of a miso plus egg drop soup. If you’re not an adventurous eater, these are the dishes to go for, but for those seeking adventure have many options and you can add some real Thai heat to any plate. We ordered way too much food but Thai food is some of the best leftovers, in my humble opinion.

There were a lot of different people on their lunch breaks from work—construction workers and business casual types. It was also one of the more diverse crowds I’ve seen in such a small restaurant—maybe it’s the location or maybe we can all agree that Thai food is great.

If I had to describe the type of Thai food served, it’s like street food but with places to sit down inside with air conditioning—something that is not common in Thailand. These restaurants are

the gems that make up a good food scene in a bigger city. It’s the local, family-owned, authentic cuisine that needs to be explored and celebrated. Check out Thai Bangkok Restaurant next time you’re in the area.