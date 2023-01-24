Can’t Get Enough of Good City Brewing

× Expand Photo: Good City Brewing - goodcitybrewing.com Good City Brewing East Side exterior Good City Brewing's East Side location

Good City Brewing now has four locations and a portfolio of more than 50 beers. Like many microbreweries, wintertime is the time for new releases, especially darker and more potent beers like those of their density series. Each of their locations has taproom menus and a large number of their beers are on tap or available to go.

Owners Dan Katt and David Dupee are committed to a business model built around three principles: excellent product, good relationships, and engaging with the local community. They discussed this while in graduate school, and as they loved beer and Milwaukee, finally launched Good City Brewing here in Milwaukee in 2016.

In 2021 their new Our Home initiative donated $40,000 as part of its efforts to help with housing issues within the Milwaukee community. A donation of $10,000 went to the 30TH Street Industrial Corridors’ Garden Home project, another $10,000 was donated to Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity and additional $10,000 each to ACTS Housing and their Employee Housing Fund to assist people with home buyer counseling and initial costs.

They also sponsor a Seek the Good community project where they and likeminded people work with a non-profit on a local project. In the past they’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity, The Next-Door Foundation and others.

At their downtown location they also have foeder-aged beer. Foeders are large vertical oak brewing barrels where beers can age slowly and develop unique tastes. Their Brew Lab is also at this location.

Maggie Oliver, the manager their Eastside location, was kind enough to alert me to two new brews out this month: An Amber Lager (5% ABV) from their Lab, featuring Mandarina Bavaria hops, and a Golden Eagle Cream Ale—the result of a Marquette University student-led project in collaboration with Gathering Place and Broken Bat breweries. The latter will be available in taprooms and at Fiserv Forum.

They will host a special Valentine Day’s dinner at the Eastside location.

There are several dozen beers available on tap at each location and more packaged to go. It’s fun just looking at the funky labels and a nice way to compile a list of those you want to sample regardless of whether you were naughty or nice. (I’m already thinking of the next Holiday Season.)

At the East Side location Pickle Ball season has started on Wednesdays with three different leagues. And at the same location on Saturdays from 1–5 p.m. it’s Dog Day where you can bring your dog along for an enjoyable afternoon.

There’s more than just barroom fare available at all four locations and separate facilities for private parties at all but the Mequon venue.

A final note: Good City has moved its corporate office and warehouse to the Century City Business Park on Milwaukee’s Northwest side. It was the first company to sign on to the city’s redevelopment project to spur economic development in the central city.

Truly they walk the talk and I can vouch for the goodness of their beer.

Good City Brewing Company is located at 2108 N. Farwell Ave.; 333 W. Juneau Ave.; 1200 W. Burleigh Ave.; and 6300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon.

More information can be found at goodcitybrewing.com or @goodcitybrewing (Instagram, Facebook).