Central Standard Distillery and Munich’s Hofbräu Brewery Produce a Beer Brandy Blend

Milwaukeeans are lucky; they don’t have to wait until Christmas for a new libation. Central Standard Distillery of Milwaukee teamed up with Hofbrau Brewery of Munich to produce a blend of Hofbräu’s winter doppelbock Delicator beer (8.4% alc.) with their own North Brandy (40% alc.). It’s part of their Brewmasters Brandy Series and was released in October.

Jim Kanter, Central Standard Distillery’s chief commercial officer, had this to say about the blended product. “The new Hofbräu North Brandy collaboration has something for beer and brandy fans alike. Beer lovers will appreciate the roasted caramel malt flavor and subtle beer sweetness. Brandy fans will love the bold, rich flavor.” The beer brandy blend is 31% ABV or 62 proof.

And Hans Weissgerber, managing director of Milwaukee’s Old German Beer Hall, offered this evaluation. “The result is a flavorful beer brandy with notes of dark chocolate, cherry and dried fruit. When I had my very first taste of it, I knew I wanted to bring it to Oktoberfest in Munich and share it with the world; it’s just that good. Combining the heritage of the Hofbräu München Brewery and the hand-crafted spirit of the Central Standard Distillery creates a truly must-try collaboration.”

CSD’s North Brandy is distilled from grapes, aged 2+ years in fire-kissed oak barrels, then finished in bourbon barrels. They’ve also added a small amount of their chocolate brandy to insure that the finished blend “tastes like a cozy Bavarian night.”

“For our latest Brewmasters Series release, we wanted to make it a truly global collaboration,” Cofounder Evan Hughes said. “And no better brewery to partner with than Hofbräu München, the top name in German brewing and owner of the most famous beer hall in the world.”

The new beer brandy sells in 750ml bottles and is priced between $24.99-$29.99. Only a limited number of bottles are being released. “And, when we’re sold out, we’re sold out,” Kanter added.

Standard Distillery Crafthouse and Kitchen is located at 320 E Clybourn Street in Downtown Milwaukee. The distillery’s new home, the first urban distillery and restaurant in the Midwest, boasts a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, private-events space and rooftop patio. The renovated building, built in 1874, is one of the oldest in Milwaukee and houses a 100-gallon pot-still that produces all the spirits served and sold on site.

Further information can be found on the Central Standard website.