Faklandia Brewing: Where Imagination and Reality Meet!

× Expand Photo by Kenneth Kapp Brewing at Faklandia Brewing Brewing at Faklandia Brewing

Nate Fakler founded the Faklandia Brewery in 2015. He joined forces with Ben Mantay, reopening it as a brewpub in 2020. It’s been in its current location (3807 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis) since March 1 of that year. The beers complement the fantasy themes found in the games and cards found in the store adjacent to the brewery. Their beers are inspired by characters found in books, videos, and games, beckoning you from the shelves where they are on display.

Photo by Kenneth Kapp Pizza at Faklandia Brewing Pizza at Faklandia Brewing

This year their winter releases included Mantay Core Imperial stout brewed with cinnamon, coconut, and hazelnut along with Gargoyle Pumpkin Spiced Imperial Stout. One of Nate’s favorites is Good Old Palladius—an American pale ale. They specialize in fantasy flavors and soda flavored beers such as their best seller Liz Wiz American Cream Ale. Liz Wiz, short for Lizard Wizard, is the main character in a story written by Nate Fakler. The protagonist knows he needs to become a wizard but isn’t sure how. So he starts on a quest to become a wizard bringing along his best friend Thuja—the pineapple pale ale. On their journey they make friends and battle foes.

New releases in 2023 include Resolve! IPA, a straight -forward hoppy beer showcasing the diversity of what hops can do, and Progenitor, an Imperial stout brewed with honey, molasses and agave!

Faklandia’s restaurant offers “strangely familiar” pub foods from appetizers, salads, burgers, fries, a special brisket and more. There’s a fish fry on Friday using their own Liz-Wiz beer batter. On Sunday there’s a brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring Biscuits & Gravy, Chicken & Waffles, their own Faklandia Burger, and more.

More information can be found at faklandia.com.