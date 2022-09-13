Third Space Brewing's 6th Anniversary Beers, Bash and Helping Camp Minikani

× Expand Photo: Third Space Brewing Third Space Brewing beer garden Third Space Brewing's beer garden

Third Space Brewing is celebrating their sixth anniversary with another bash at their Menomonee Valley brewery, and releasing some new brews for the occasion, and announcing a new nonprofit partnership with a summer camp for kids.

Photo: Third Space Brewing Third Space Brewing SIX ale can Third Space Brewing SIX ale

Owners Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl first met as camp counselors at YMCA Camp Minikani in Hubertus over 20 years ago, and they've decided to partner with the camp for their fundraising efforts at the annual party, where they'll be tapping their Acres Edge Toasted Oatmeal stout, named after their favorite campground.

The party is Saturday September 24 from noon to 10 p.m. with music from WMSE DJs and local bands as well as food from local vendors. The night before the party they'll be tapping beers at the 6th Anniversary Beer Release, with some special releases as well as old favorites.

Photo: Third Space Brewing Third Space Brewing Happy Happy can Third Space Brewing Happy Happy

Each anniversary, Third Spaces releases a new Solera barrel aged beer named for the year of the anniversary, and this year's SIX ale was started almost four years ago when the brewery started the tradition. The Solera brewing method, also called fractional blending, involves aging beers in whiskey, bourbon and sherry barrels. At intervals, some of the oldest ale is drawn out to sell, and some of the younger beers are added in with the older beer; the beers circulate through the different barrels over time. This year's SIX is 16% alcohol by volume, and the beer itself is modeled after the flavor of sherry with raisin juice and honey.

The brewery will also be tapping a special anniversary Citrus Wheat Ale with grapefruit and orange, and some old favorites like Happy Happy, a dry hopped Double IPA version of their Happy Place.

The beer release event and the party are both free, and there's a suggested but not required donation for Camp Minikani on Saturday. There's also a VIP experience with all proceeds going to the camp. For more info visit: shopthirdspace.com/6th-anniversary.