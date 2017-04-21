Crowdsourcing a Beer at MobCraft

Earlier this month, we headed to the MobCraft brewery and taproom in Walker's Point (505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI) to talk with Josh, their production brewer; Rob, a recent crowdsourced beer winner; and Dan, the taproom manager.

On our trip, we learned a lot more about how the brewery's crowdsourcing program works from idea submission all the way to the release party. Here are some highlights:

MobCraft's crowdsourcing model puts power in the hands of home-brewers and beer enthusiasts. The brewery accepts beer ideas for their monthly crowdsourcing contest. Submissions can include details as specific as malt bill, hop regiment, ABV, added ingredients and more. You can even submit a sample label design!

From there, the submissions for the month are put to a vote. Beer lovers across America log in each month and vote with their $$$ by committing to purchase a 2- or 4-pack of their favorite submission (Or you can sign up for a long-term subscription).

Once the mob picks the beer, the winner is announced and the brewery invites the person who submitted the winning idea to help in the brewing process of the first batch. Depending on the specific beer being brewed and its production time, the orders are sent out and that beer may also be made available in the taproom.

In addition, the brewery also takes crowdsourced submissions at the tail end of each tour at their brewery.

The MobCraft taproom is open 7 days a week. There are 25 beers on tap and several beers available for purchase to-go. Stop by to give them a try and stay tuned to ShepherdExpress.com/MobCraft for more updates.

