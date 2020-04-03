A Letter to Service Industry Workers: You're Not Alone

Right now, the entire service industry is grieving. People have lost livelihoods, businesses, creative outlets and personal connections. The loss is immense and all-encompassing: owners don’t know whether they’ll lose their restaurants completely, employees and supply chain workers have lost their jobs en masse, communities lost their gathering spots, and everyone has lost a sense of security, like a massive umbrella of anxiety and fear over everything.

Mental health and substance abuse have always been a problem in the service industry. Now that workers are laid off and isolated, depression, addiction and other mental health struggles are going to be a challenge for many people as we all figure out the new normal.

That’s why it’s important for you to hear this: You are not alone. The loss you are experiencing is real. Your feelings are valid. Sadness, hopelessness, unease, anxiety, or even confusing emotions like relief or guilt are all things you may be experiencing. Your fellow service industry workers are all experiencing similar emotions right now, and you should remember that.

Your customers and the general public are thinking about you, too. I know that’s little consolation and it won’t pay your rent, but it matters for your mental health to know that. People genuinely care about their favorite server at the Italian place down the street, the bartender that always hooked them up with a shot at the end of the night, and the owner that always took the time to greet every table. Those people all want to see your face back in your restaurant or bar when this is all over.

This shutdown is especially difficult for service industry folks who are used to being on the front lines. You step up quickly with fundraisers and free meals in disasters and other emergencies because providing people with food fulfills a primal need. Losing that outlet and ability to help is a big loss.

Taking stock of your mental health is more important than ever right now. If you struggle with substance abuse, depression or suicidal thoughts, stay connected with your friends, family, and other industry folks who support you in your journey with all the digital tools you can. They will all remind you that you are not alone. Check in with your friends and coworkers, because reaching out when you need help is hard. Be each other’s emotional support.

Unfortunately, no one has any answers as to what the industry is going to look like at the end of this or how long this will all last. That uncertainty only adds to feelings of grief and helplessness. But, this crisis is temporary, and you're not alone in your struggles. Be safe, be well, and take care of yourself and your fellow industry workers.

If you need help, here are some resources:

Psychiatric Crisis Line

Provides immediate emergency counseling and referrals 24/7 from the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division at 414-257-7222.

Crisis Text Line

Text “HOME” to 741741 at any time to text with a trained crisis counselor. Also available on Facebook Messenger.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 800-273-8255 for 24/7 support or for crisis prevention resources for you or loved ones.

Chefs With Issues

A Facebook group for the support and care of anyone struggling with mental health in the industry.

Ben's Friends

A food and beverage industry support group for those who struggle with substance abuse and addiction. While there is no Milwaukee chapter yet, they are currently offering daily Zoom calls for hope and support. Check their Facebook for more details.

In The Rooms

A global recovery community with online video meetings for a number of programs and pathways.

Suicide Prevention Training

The Giving Kitchen and QPR Institute have teamed up to provide this one-hour suicide prevention training course for free for members of the service industry.

NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has a COVID-19 page with updates, resources and advice, along with a helpline at 800-950-6264 or text “NAMI” to 741741.