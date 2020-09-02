Captain Pabst Pilot House Promotes Community with Golden Tap

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Captain Pabst Pilot House Sign

In one of Milwaukee’s most historic institutions, Captain Pabst Pilot House (1037 W. Juneau Ave.) is looking to give back with the launch of a new initiative at their taproom. On Monday, Pabst announced the launch of the Golden Tap, a project that will allow the Downtown brewery to give back to a multitude of local organizations.

The process is simple; a dedicated “golden” tap handle will join the array of selections at Captain Pabst Pilot House, which offers a selection of specialty craft beers, along with legacy recipes from the Pabst family of brands. The proceeds from that particular tap will benefit a different local organization every month. In addition to the tap handle proceeds, signage will be placed around the taproom, and Pabst will work with the organization to create social media campaigns and host events related to the organization’s mission.

“We want to take a proactive stance in our community, with the goal of giving back to the people and organizations that are working every day to improve Milwaukee,” said Captain Pabst Pilot House general manager Adam Powers. “We are so lucky to have called Milwaukee home since 1844 and we want to carry on the legacy that Captain Pabst started generations ago, namely giving back to the community that has given us so much.”

The first organization to receive support from the Golden Tap project will be Wisconsin Voices, a non-profit that amplifies the impact of various underrepresented communities, with the ultimate goal of creating a more unified state. 100% of proceeds from Golden Tap beers will benefit the organization throughout the month of September. Interested non-profits can email event@pabst.com for more information about becoming a future Golden Tap partner.