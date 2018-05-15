Eating Fast and Healthy at Grassroots

× Expand Market Cobb at Grassroots Salad Company with Champagne Vinaigrette

Looking for a quick and healthy lunch in Downtown Milwaukee? A newcomer to the area, Grassroots Salad Company (607 N. Water St.), just opened its latest venue in the Chase Building, filling the corner spot formerly occupied by Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. As the name suggests, Grassroots is a salad bar with servers who assemble your choices in bowls or wraps. Options include tastes of the Southwest with the Santa Fe, the Greek islands with the Kriti and Italy with the Caesar. Grassroots uses fresh ingredients including organic lettuce, grilled anti-biotic free chicken (in its Asian salad) and Wisconsin cheese in all its preparations. And the dressings are gluten free. Grassroots’ other local venue is in the Brookfield Square Food Court.