Fat Dan's Sets High Standards for Carryout

Fat Dan’s Pizza & Sammiches (4241 S. Packard Ave.), open since February, has definitely upped the standards of carryout/delivery-only fare. Shunning frozen appetizers or canned sauces, they instead offer scratch-made and healthier items, prepared with locally sourced ingredients such as greens from Milaegar’s and eggs from Yuppie Hill Poultry.

The broad menu consists of appetizers such as wild mushroom bruschetta and the hummus plate, in addition to classics like jumbo chicken wings and fresh fried mozzarella. Several salad options include the Pear & Walnut, Caprese and Italian. Sandwich choices include subs, grass-fed beef burgers, wraps, Reuben and the creative Spicy Cauliflower Wrap—perfect for vegetarians with a spicy kick of vegan Buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado and blue cheese (optional). Fresh marinara sauce graces the meatball sandwich, served on a grilled bun that withstands the saucy goodness. Sandwiches are served with house-made potato chips and pickled veggies in brine that is not quite sweet or sour, reminiscent of my great-aunt Alice’s refrigerator pickles.

The Friday fish fry features wild-caught cod with light, crispy breading, served with coleslaw, choice of potato, fresh baked marble rye and homemade tarter sauce. The pizzas are truly Milwaukee style—thin crust and cut into square servings. You can build your own pizza with more than 20 choices of toppings, go classic with the fresh mozzarella with tomato and fresh basil, or choose from specialty pizzas like The Veggie or The Hot Hawaiian. Many items can be made vegan or gluten fee, and the food comes in compostable containers.