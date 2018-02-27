Honeypie Serves Great Pie (and More) in a Relaxed Atmosphere

× Expand Photo Credit: Valeri Lucks

The relaxed atmosphere at Honeypie (2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) directly reflects the food. It’s trendy, but the idiosyncratic charm exudes a warm familiarity. Honeypie offers daytime, nighttime and brunch menus, and as their name suggests, baked goods are winning items.

If you go for dinner, consider the chicken and biscuit pie. The rich, delicate biscuit is enveloped by a tangy stew in harmonized proportion. Another popular entrée, the cornish pasty features seasonal fillings in a buttery, flaky pie crust. It comes with a salad or fries that have me reaching for more even if I promised myself I’d stop when full.

The beverage menu includes several signature drink concoctions and a sufficient beer and wine list. Honeypie takes pride in sourcing their menu from local farmers and making eco-friendly choices, such as serving their drinks without straws. The key lime pie’s creamy filling is light, and the brightness of the citrus packs a full flavor profile alongside the salt and butter of the crumble crust.