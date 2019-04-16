Hearty Breakfast at Jo’s Cafe

The continual sound of sizzle at Jo's Cafe (3519 W. Silver Spring Drive) is the sound of a restaurant kept busy by satisfied, repeat customers for breakfast and lunch. In Jo's variety of hoffel poffel, fried, cubed potatoes are loosely mixed with a couple of eggs and some tangy salami. A slice of melted cheese atop adds more protein and a bit of pleasingly gooey texture. Add some sweetness to the flavor palette by making sure you have a serving of Jo's own champagne apple jelly for the toast accompanying the already hearty offering. If that touch to the sweet tooth doesn't suffice, there's a daily dessert special as well. The pineapple upside down cake is a dense, yellow treat enhanced by walnuts and maraschino cherry. Jo's Cafe serves nothing fancy but is tops for portion and flavor. Jo’s is cash only.