Mexican and More at Gus' Deli

Gus Hosseini is a name familiar to music fans as owner of the ’80s-’90s punk-rock bar The Unicorn, but he also left an impression in those years with his adjacent restaurant, Gus’ Mexican Cantina. After running another Mexican place in Hales Corners followed by a sojourn in North Carolina, Hosseini is back with Gus’ Deli (813 S. 60th St.). Tucked into the far corner of the Renaissance Place business park, Gus’ Deli is a cavernous space with counter service and an open grill. The lunch menu spans America (hamburger, veggie burger) through the Near East (lamb and chicken kabobs, gyros) and Mexico. There are daily specials: A recent visit found huge platters of Gus’ enchiladas (chicken and beef), brimming with unique flavor. Gus’ Deli opens for breakfast Monday through Saturday at 7 a.m., offering eggs, quiche and biscuits. It’s also a good place to pick up a sandwich. Gus’ closes at 5 p.m.