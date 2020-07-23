Sportclub Reopens in Time for Bucks, Brewers Seasons

With the NBA and MLB getting ready to begin play, Downtown sports bar SportClub (750 N. Jefferson St.) announced on Thursday that they are ready to open their doors once again. As to be expected, both indoor and outdoor seating will be limited, and the bar will offer “social bubble” seating for parties of up to 10 people in two gathering areas. In addition, parties of up to 25 people will be allowed to reserve an outdoor covered patio. Patrons will need a bar stool or table seat in order to stay in reserved areas.

“We were really able to get systems down at Nomad World Pub, for the sake of staff and customers” said owner Mike Eitel. “We have strict guidelines in place. I don’t know if we would have tried it if we didn’t see people participating in making sure everyone is safe, and the fun is really secondary to the safety.”

In addition to indoor and outdoor service, the pub’s dining menu will return, with office box lunch deliveries, carryout service, and catering being offered in the near future. A window for carryout service will also be available, making curbside pickup efficient.

Eitel hopes to have an environment of enthusiastic sports fans once again. “I think people feel like they got robbed of the Bucks going all the way” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting back into Bucks fever, and to see what baseball will look like now with empty stadiums.”

Doors will officially re-open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, with a free “welcome back” cocktail for those in attendance. Going forward, SportClub will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and supplemental hours will be posted on SportClub’s Facebook page around major televised sporting events.