Stone Bowl Offers Korean Menu Featuring Bibimbap

On a cold day, where better to dine than a Korean restaurant? Stone Bowl (1958 N. Farwell Ave.) is a perfect place for meals inspired by traditional Korean comfort foods. One antidote to the 20-degree temperatures outside is a sizzling bowl of squid bibimbap, the Korean-style hot-stone bowl. Atop a wooden platter and sizzling stone bowl sits a bed of rice sizzling with tender squid slices, onions, shredded carrot, shallot, jalapeño and fried egg. Using chopsticks allowed me time to let the bowl cool a bit, but even by the end of the meal, it was still warm.

Regarding the spice level for items on the menu, you may want to ask your server to temper the heat to your chosen threshold. The natural light from the windows facing Farwell Avenue offers a view of passers-by, and the restaurant’s uncluttered interior features tasteful artwork. Daily specials are posted on the walls. The menu also features barbecue entrees, Ramen noodle dishes and silken tofu casserole offered with a variety of meat choices. The drink list includes Asian beer, rice wine and sake.