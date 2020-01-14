Tacos and More at Juana Taco Co.

× Expand Photo credit: Shepherd Express staff Two of the vegetarian taco options at Juana Taco Co.

One of Milwaukee’s newest places for Mexican street food is the latest vendor at the Crossroads Collective (2238 N. Farwell Ave.). Alongside its namesake fare, Juana Taco Co. offers chips with salsa and pico de gallo or guacamole, quesadillas and a corn, mayonnaise, lime, cheese and pepper combo called elote.

Photo credit: Shepherd Express staff Elote and rice and beans accompany a taco at Juana Taco Co.

As for Juana’s tacos, the ones made for all-day breakfasting are a good place to get an idea of chef Enrique Morales’ creativity. The “No Meat, Please” variation features grilled fajita vegetable strips and potato pieces blanketed in a piquant chipotle sauce on a choice of flour or corn tortilla. On the opposite side of the herbivore-omnivore divide is the “Juanito’s Way” taco: Steak, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and fried eggs mingle for a satisfyingly complex combination of flavors and textures in a compact package that equals the meatless morning option.

Three-course meals for kids and a bevy of Mexican sodas and horchata may be had as well.