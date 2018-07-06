Uncork Some Wine in West Allis

Enjoy being outside and exercise your sommelier abilities at this summer wine tasting, hosted by wine bar and retail store Corvina Wine Company, which will take place at the West Allis Farmers Market. The Uncorked Summer Wine Festival will feature wines from around the world to sample, and participants get a complimentary Riedel crystal glass to take home. Pair the wine up with a variety of cheese and charcuterie boards available from West Allis Cheese & Sausage.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Corvina or online at: www.shop.corvinawinecompany.com. Uncorked takes place on Wednesday, July 18 from 6-9 p.m.