Zocalo Food Park Planned for Walker's Point

Photo credit: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee The future site of the Zocalo Food Park is located at 636 S. 6th St.

Over the last couple of decades, food trucks have proven to be a win-win business model, providing restaurateurs with an economical way to build a following in the local restaurant scene while also providing consumers with convenient yet quality food. Jesus O. Gonzalez, founder of the Mazorca Taco truck, and Sean Phelan, president of Phelan Development, wants to take the food truck experience to the next level with Zocalo Food Park, a food truck park planned for a vacant lot near South Sixth and West Pierce streets. The property is currently owned by Mike Eitel of Caravan Hospitality Group and located near the former Nomad Nacional, a pop-up bar operated by Eitel during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Food truck parks, like food halls, provide diverse food and beverage offerings in a social setting. Tentative plans for Zocalo (a Mexican term for public square) include up to six food trucks, outdoor seating and a bar. More details will be released once the sale of the Sixth Street property from Eitel to Gonzalez and Phelan is finalized. “We will have more to share in the coming months,” Phelan wrote in a Feb. 26 email.