Experimental Beers at District 14 Brewery in Bay View

We’ve got some big changes coming your way on the Tap Takeover Podcast!

We are trying out some new theme music this week and would love your feedback (TapTakeoverPodcast@gmail.com), and we’ve got a big announcement coming soon!

And to help celebrate, we’ve got a great interview with Matt McCulloch – owner and brewmaster at District 14 (D14). We delve into Matt’s eclectic brewing style and his search for the next great beer that he’s never had, we gear up for a number of amazing events for Milwaukee Craft Brewery week with Matt’s expert guidance, and we touch on the challenges for independent brewing at D14 with the hotly-contested, newly proposed legislation facing the industry.

Plus a heaping helping of Beer News!

Grab a beer and meet us in Bay View for this action-packed episode!

