Insights from a Pioneer of Craft Beer--Randy Sprecher

Our latest episode is out now! Listen here:

More big changes for the Tap Takeover Podcast in Episode 17!

We’ve got a new partnership with Shepherd Express to announce, new music contributions from The Gleasons and Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, and a brand new interview with one of the pioneers of craft beer – Randy Sprecher!

Owner of Sprecher Brewing in Milwaukee, Randy has been in the beer game for more than 30 years and has acquired a wealth of knowledge.

Ever wonder where those ester flavors in your Belgian beers come from? What is the secret to good, traditional root beer? What were the challenges to starting a craft brewery in the decades when macro beer was king? We’ve got all of these answers and more!

Plus an extra special edition of Beer News, including interviews from Wisconsin IPA Fest held this past week at Third Space Brewing, and the TTP’s picks for the must-attend Tap Takeover parties being held in Madison this week Friday on the eve of Great Taste of the Midwest. Cheers!

