Gerome Durham

Mississippi Blues Boy George Durham sings all his own original songs, and he covers a lot of influences along the way. His most recent recordings certainly tend towards the soul side of things, with echoes of the sounds of legends like The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Sam and Dave. But I suspect he’ll be doing more of his blues stuff at Granville, with a grab bag of sounds from classic Chicago blues to another Mississippi favorite son, BB King. Check out his songs on Spotify, Amazon and Apple and his website at geromedurham.com.