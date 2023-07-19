× Expand Photo via Ivan Singh Ivan Singh

Ivan Singh is a bit of an anomaly, or so it would seem. He hails from Argentina, and that in itself is a bit unusual for a bluesman here in America. Add to that the interesting fact that his great great grandfather immigrated to Argentina from India (by way of Brazil), and you can think of blues music as being a universal language in a whole new way. And for Singh, having played a major blues festival in Mumbai, India, recently, a sort of full circle has been formed.

Growing up with his single mom in Argentina, he heard B.B. King and Buddy Guy early on, and started playing guitar at the age of five. He has now sat in with and gotten approval from Buddy Guy at Guy’s Chicago nightclub Legends, so another full circle moment has arrived for Singh.

His first record came out in 2019, and he describes it as a kind of R&B with blues guitars and a salsa vibe. He is comfortable singing blues in Spanish as well as English, and his guitar style brings to mind Albert King and Buddy Guy. He has a great deal of showmanship in his presentation, and as he matures, he continues to bring a sense of authenticity that is the result of sincerity and dedication. Wherever his path takes him, it seems there will be no international boundaries. He is comfortable playing his blues regardless of which country he is performing in.