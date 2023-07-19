× Expand Image via Granville BID Jamiah Rogers

Jamiah Rogers is another youngster in the blues world, where so many stars don’t begin to shine until they are much older.

Rogers performs electric blues in a trio format with band mates Dionte Skinner on drums and Tony Rogers on bass and backup vocals. They hail from Chicago where they started making their mark when Jamiah was only 16 years old. Since then, he has covered a lot of ground, having toured in Canada and Europe as well as playing around Chicago and the American midwestern blues circuit. He has also released no less than three CDs.

His father was a musician, and he credits his dad with helping him develop an interest, and the skills needed, to have a career as a blues musician. At the age 17, Rogers performed in the youth showcase at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, an annual blues gathering that has moved forward the careers of many young blues artists. Although he heard and appreciated classic blues artists like B.B. King and Muddy Waters, he also listened to artists like Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley, which comes out now in both his playing and his selection of material, which ranges from standard blues fare to a more modern blues/rock sound.

Blues continues to evolve as new players become practitioners, and Rogers is part of the evolution. Another influence was Chicago blues artist Mike Wheeler, who is also performing at the festival this year.