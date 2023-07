× Expand Image via Granville BID Joe Jordan

Joe Jordan is a Milwaukee soul singer, a powerful yet smooth vocalist who can handle a very wide range of soul, pop and smooth jazz performances. He's known for his long tenure with Streetlife and can cover Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone, Earth, Wind and Fire, Bill Withers and lots more. This Granville he'll be doing two tribute shows, first for Luther Vandross and the second for Frankie Beverly & Maze. Here's a video concert of Jordan showing off his chops: