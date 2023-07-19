Image via Granville BID Johnny Rawls

Another Mississippi soul man, Johnny Rawls is a gritty-voiced guitarist whose recording career stretches back to 1989. He's also toured with many of the legends of the blues, and a couple weeks before Granville he'll be in Spain before stopping for a show at Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago. His 2022 album Going to Mississippi features a tight backing band with horns and organ rocking some soul blues, a Strat guitar sound not unlike Robert Cray, and a depth of blues styles that at times reminded me of Taj Mahal. You can find his tunes streaming online and his bio at johnnyrawlsblues.com.