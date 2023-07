× Expand Image via Granville BID Madelyn and the Hunters

Hailing from Indiana, Mandalyn and the Hunters are an evocative vocalist backed by a rootsy, stick-to-the-basics blues band. She has an authentic, unaffected stage presence as she shifts from a soulful murmur to a scream. Her 2020 single, “Wrecked” has been described as “ a sultry mix of powerhouse vocals, crying strats, and an overall seductive blues sound that will leave you breathless.”