× Expand Photo Credit: Jaques Blomen Mike Wheeler

Mike Wheeler has been around. He has shared the stage with guys like Koko Taylor and Buddy Guy, Shemikia Copland and Koko Taylor, Buddy Guy, B.B King and many more. He is from Chicago, but he has traveled to countries like France and Switzerland, Spain and Belgium among others.

He often plays in a trio format with bassist Larry Williams, whose influences include bassists of a variety of styles like James Jamerson, Stanley Clarke and Larry Graham, which you can hear in his playing. Drummer Cleo Cole is the regular percussionist, and his history includes playing with a who’s who of the Chicago blues scene.

A fine expressive blues player, Wheeler is not restricted to playing just blues. He has an interest in jazz, rock, top 40 and pop music as well as blues, but it all comes out sounding like, well, Mike Wheeler.

He was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014, and has had a notable cover story written about him in Living Blues, the world’s best known blues magazine. When he’s not traveling the world, he makes frequent appearances in his hometown, Chicago, Illinois playing well known blues venues like Blue Chicago and Kingston Mines.

Wheeler always enjoys playing for the hometown crowd, which is where he got started and where there will always be a home for him. He’s a fine, seasoned vocalist—the mark of an experienced blues front man—and his professionalism and engaging stage presence consistently connects with his audiences. He is an experienced journeyman carrying forward the blues tradition with his own approach and personality.