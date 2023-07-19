Image via Granville BID New Orleans Beau

New Orleans Beau plays with his group, The Big Easy, so you can imagine there is some connection to Louisiana in this outfit.

Born in New Orleans, Robert LeBeau Jr.’s path was atypical in that while many blues artists develop their style and skills playing on the streets and in the local taverns, Beau went to Walter L. Cohen High School and spent all four years attending music classes. He acknowledges that his teacher, Barbara Murray, was a big inspiration to him. He is also fond of the work of Luther Vandross.

He has performed at many well-known New Orleans venues like the New Orleans Jazz Fest, New Orleans House of Blues and many of the great establishments lining Bourbon Street. He has also been a part of the inauguration celebrations for both the Governor and Secretary of State of Illinois.

Samples of his music seem to lean heavily on funk and soul grooves, as well as blues, which has a common musical thread regardless of whether you are in New Orleans, Memphis or Chicago. He has released a well-received CD that shows just how strong his music is. The CD delivers, as does the artist, New Orleans Beau.