A Mother’s Love, Dedication, and Delicious Gluten-Free Food

When she began baking in her kitchen, Traci Morgan-Hoernke had one thing on her mind: making life easier for others. Specifically, her son, who was born with many food intolerances and allergies that made nutritional eating difficult. Now, four-and-a-half years into running her business, MOR Bakery MKE, Morgan-Hoernke’s legacy is one of helping others, one delicious, hand-crafted pastry at a time.

MOR Bakery is located at 2018 S. First St. For more information including hours, menu, and other questions, visit morfoodsmke.com.

“Mor means mother in Swedish, and the only reason I did what I did was because my son, who is now an adult, had multiple food allergies and intolerances,” says Morgan-Hoernke. “There wasn’t really a lot out there that I could feed him, and I was always someone who preferred to have nutrition available. I started playing with recipes. It was a lot of trial and error. I learned as much as I possibly could about various gluten-free grains and I began to better understand what each item brought to a bigger picture.” Morgan-Hoernke’s practice in the art of baking has led her to create a business that redefines the taste of gluten-free treats.

Morgan-Hoernke’s journey began as an employee at the Gluten-Free Trading Company, the first dedicated gluten-free grocery store in the United States. As she branched out on her own, baking for others began to help improve the lives of those with food allergies, as well as anyone looking for a delicious treat. “I would look through like, thousands of cookbooks to find out how they got to where they did, what was the process like,” says Morgan-Hoernke. “What I really wanted to do was create something that would make life easier for others.”

The MOR Bakery menu is full of tasty bakery items. “I have recipes that I am very proud of. Right now we’re making shortbread cookies and that makes me very happy. I have an egg intolerance, and there are some things out there that I created just because I missed them,” says Morgan-Hoernke. “I’ve been told I could never be without our banana bread. There are pieces out there that make me really happy that others enjoy, and they don’t care if it’s gluten free or vegan.”

One of Morgan-Hoernke’s missions with Mor Foods is serving the community, keeping prices affordable and food accessible. “On Saturday mornings, we are open for walk-ins and to go orders from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and we have hot Anodyne coffee and herbal teas,” says Morgan-Hoernke. “If I can continue to provide a product to a marginalized community at a reasonable price then I will have success as a person and as a business owner.”

Outside of her work, Morgan-Hoernke is passionate about those she cares about and her community. She says, “I’m passionate about family, community, kindness, and supporting people. If COVID taught us anything it is that things can change very fast and unpredictably. You can’t live in a void, so why try.”

MOR Bakery is built on the passion, care, and resolve of a mom who wanted a better way for her son to live. Morgan-Hoernke’s work has recreated some comfort food favorites, with a delectable pay off. “I typically don’t tell people we’re gluten free, I try to let the products stand on their own and encourage people to give it a go and see what they think,” she says. “No matter what, I put my customers first, because supporting others matters. When it comes down to it, I’m just a mom who bakes in her kitchen.”