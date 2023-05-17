Celebrating Culture Through Hoops: Meet the Pfister’s Newest Artist-in-Residence

× Expand Photo courtesy Nicole Acosta Nicole Acosta Nicole Acosta

For Nicole Acosta, multi-disciplinary artist and marketing director, art has been an integral part of both her upbringing and professional career. Her love for photography was fostered from an early age, and her focus now is on portraits of people wearing hoop earrings, and what that jewelry means in the context of culture. The idea is to feature a quintessential accessory of the Latina and other communities. As the Pfister Hotel’s newest Artist-in-Residence, she takes pride in highlighting her photography, as well as Milwaukee’s art community overall.

Nicole Acosta will continue her residency at the Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave, until May 2024, with portrait sessions available every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.thepfisterhotel.com/artist-in-residence/current-artist

Acosta’s art journey started when she was young. Throughout her education, she experimented with many different forms of visual and performance art. “I was a very dreamy kid. I didn’t play a lot with other kids, I would break off to paint or draw, and I didn’t really notice I was an artist until I got to high school,” says Acosta. “Back when I was a teenager, I was able to process my own film and print my own pictures in a dark room. I really fell in love with photography. I always wanted to keep taking photos.” As Acosta continued in the arts, she nurtured her love of photography. As she grew with that medium, she also experimented in other forms of visual art, and dance. “I just kept at it throughout the years, whether that was portraits or headshots or weddings,” Acosta says.

Acosta continued her growth in her field through an art collective called Latinas Unidas en las Artes (LUNA). The shows curated by LUNA allowed her to explore different elements of photography. “It’s a collective made of 30+ Latina artists from Milwaukee. We took it upon ourselves to produce all of our own shows. Being a part of the collective was a chance to be an artist again. I had put art down for a while,” says Acosta. “I jumped right in and started creating new works.”

Acosta’s latest project is “The HOOPS Portrait Project.” She gathers stories from people centering around the meaning of hoop earrings to each individual. “In our community, hoop earrings are very symbolic,” says Acosta. “Our show ended up being really successful. I met a bunch of new people I’ve never met before, and I heard their stories.”

The project gained national recognition for its work in characterizing different cultures, ethnicities, and spiritualities. Acosta began traveling all over the country to hold portrait sessions, providing a space for people to share their stories. “There was an article written about the project, and that article went viral all over the world. I was completely shocked. That's when I started working on the road,” says Acosta. “I found my artistic voice. I had been searching for it for such a long time, and now I had this deep connection to this project. Once the world started healing, I moved to New York, and I started holding sessions.” Additionally, the HOOPS project is currently becoming a stage play at the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Acosta is working to turn the project into a coffee table book. As the Pfister Hotel’s newest artist-in-residence, Acosta hears stories, and impacts the Milwaukee community in the heart of the downtown area.

Acosta’s art style is inspired by a passion for community. “Everything I do is rooted in culture. My process is collecting stories, getting people’s names, and photographing them. For me, it’s about connecting with people. It’s about listening to them and having a space where they can share why hoop earrings are important to them. I don’t take that lightly,” says Acosta. “It’s a form of art therapy. Every time I hear someone’s story, or why they’re inspired by the project, it keeps me going.”

Outside of her work in photography and film, Acosta is a dancer, painter, and storyteller with a background in marketing. She also loves to travel. Her hobbies and her family keep her grounded and help her recharge from her daily life. “This project is a pure energetic exchange all the time, and that can be really draining on me as an artist. I also paint, and I dance,” says Acosta. “It allows me to return home and recharge, which is super important when creating new work.”

Acosta’s work is characterized by her love for the city and her culture. “I have deep love for Milwaukee. Milwaukee has a very vibrant art scene. We’re smaller, yes, but that makes us very supportive of one another,” says Acosta. “I’m excited to have a spot where I can bring people to me. The project really took photography to a whole different space. I think that’s why people really enjoy it, because they haven’t seen anything like it before. I want to encourage young artists to create their own path, and to always keep creating art.”