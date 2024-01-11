Chicly Vintage at Amara Studios

Photo by Lisa Young Photos Sheila Teruty and Madelyne Strunsee of Amara Studios Sheila Teruty and Madelyne Strunsee of Amara Studios

In an array of vintage shops around the Milwaukee area, Amara Studios stands out from the crowd. Located at 2625 S. Greeley St., Suite 100 (separate entrance on Greeley between Dover and Deer streets) in the heart of Bay View, it’s a little slice of fashion heaven inside of the growingly popular small business district at Hide House.

Meet Madelyne Strunsee and Sheila Teruty, the creative business owners and operators of Amara Studios. With a flare for fashion, they’ve got a pulse on what was once in style and is now back on trend. What really makes them unique is their attention to in picking out each piece. You’ll find top-tier fashion house brand names alongside one-of-a-kind vintage pieces you never thought you needed. If you’re into vintage, this is the best of the best. The creative partners responded to questions.

If you had to describe Amara Studios to someone who hasn’t been, what would you say?

Amara Studios is a lifestyle brand that curates vintage and designer womenswear. Amara means “Everlasting” in Latin and that translates to our mission and offerings; our pieces are meant to last for another lifetime.

How did you get started in the vintage retail space?

Madelyne moved to New York City when she was 18 and began selling vintage out of her Brooklyn apartment. She moved back to Milwaukee when she was 21 and got started selling at markets and events where she met Sheila. Sheila has been selling vintage since she was 16 on different online platforms and throughout the years has experience with several different startups before starting Amara.

In the future, we want Amara Studios to evolve as a lifestyle service that focuses on deepening client relationships through one-on-one styling, teaching, in-person events, and consulting. Alongside creating our dream retail space, continuing to grow our online identity will become a priority.

What are some of the best pieces you’ve ever found and what are their background stories?

We found these insane handmade pants that were cut from a velvet polka dot fabric with ostrich feathers sewn on the bottom hem. Almost every single person walks into the store and picks them up in awe.

We love finding vintage Prada kitten heels, anything Miu Miu, and pre-90s Coach bags. We bought quite a few stunning 90s pieces from a fierce collector in the Chicago area who would tell us all the crazy stories behind each piece: beaded corsets, cropped leather jackets, little crop tops and vests. We bought a gorgeous 90s couture feather dress from her which sold almost immediately.

How are you getting word out about your in-person and online store?

Right now, Instagram, TikTok and Google seem to be the main way folks are finding out about us. Word of mouth has also been huge! We love when people tell their friends about us. We also get quite a few walk-ins from people who visit the other businesses inside the Hide House.

Are there any upcoming events readers should know about?

February 10, we will be hosting an in-store culinary experience centered around non inflammatory foods and self-love. It will be a three-course sit down meal with an immersive guide through each plate. Tickets will be available to purchase on our website by the time this article is out! Seats are limited.

What are your typical sizes, brands, and price points?

Price points are all over the board, from $12 to $1000. We carry everything from Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein to more obscure vintage 90s brands. We focus primarily on quality and construction, and curate only the best fabrications that stand the test of time. As far as sizing, we carry anywhere from xxs to 2XL. Some pieces may even fit up to 3XL depending on how our client likes the items to fit.

We have something for everyone. We carry a handful of upscale designer pieces, however most of our inventory are high quality basics that are accessible and affordable. We also carry a lot of items that aren’t featured on our website or on socials, so we are worth a trip if you’re in the Midwest area!

You can see in-store and online pieces through the Amara Studios website and Instagram. Some in store items will not be featured online and only available in person. Website: amara-studios.com. Instagram: @amara.studios