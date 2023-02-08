Kathie Giorgio’s Creative Space for Writers Everywhere

Photo courtesy Kathie Giorgio Kathie Giorgio Kathie Giorgio

As a long-time writer and educator, Kathie Giorgio is no stranger to the emotional impact words can have. The importance of a good piece of writing, the way a story can uplift, inspire, and change the course of one’s life is not lost on her, as she uses her talent for the best possible task: to share it with others.

Giorgio founded AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop to create a place for every writer to find a collaborative space to share their work. “I started AllWriters’ because I wanted to create a place that had everything I wished I had as I was growing up as a writer. A place of encouragement and support and education, certainly, but also a place of community. I have students here who have published multiple books, and others who are literally putting their first words down,” says Giorgio.

Giorgio knew of her passion for writing as a young fifth grader, sharing her writing at such a young age with anyone she knew would listen. “I’ve basically been writing for my entire life. When I was in the fifth grade, I read one of my stories to my class, and my teacher said, ‘Oh my God, Kathie…you’re a writer!’ And that just felt right. I suddenly felt like I knew who I was.” says Giorgio. Her childhood of writing inspired her to continue the legacy, passing her skills and wisdom from student to student.

Self-expression plays a key role when finding the source of Giorgio’s passion. “Writing is about so much more than just the physical placement of words. It’s about learning to express yourself and it’s about learning to be self-confident and brave enough to put yourself out there. I believe that writers are the historians of our world,” says Giorgio. “Often, what writers are hoping to accomplish fits in with one or more of what I call the 4 E’s – Educate, Enlighten, Encourage, Entertain.”

The magnitude a story can hold in a person’s life is something Giorgio takes very seriously. She understands the emotional impact that stories can have, such as comfort, joy, and wisdom. “Almost everyone still has that book that they read while in their childhood or teenage years, the one that turned their life around and made them feel connected. I love to help writers write that book, that story, that essay, that poem, or that memoir. For me, that book was A Candle In Her Room by Ruth M. Arthur,” says Giorgio.

Giorgio writes in a variety of different styles, over many different topics. “I would say that I write primarily literary fiction, both novels and short stories,” says Giorgio. “I’ve also had four books of poetry published, as well as a book of essays. Literary fiction is my favorite. My 14th book (7th novel) is being released on February 28, so there are a lot to choose from, and I have written hundreds of short stories and poems and essays. I’m proud of all of them. I’d rather say that I’m proud of the way I’m not afraid to write about some very difficult subjects, and to present them honestly.”

Outside of her primary work, Giorgio is a devoted mother and grandmother, with many other passions that fuel her daily life. “I’m passionate about my kids and my granddaughter,” says Giorgio. “I’m also passionate about women’s rights, the arts, and the Oregon coast.”

AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop is devoted to supporting all writers, allowing them to share their work in a comfortable space that is enthusiastic about their success. Receptiveness is key when indulging in such a vulnerability as writing, and Kathie Giorgio’s work and willingness to teach has made her business a rousing success. “If you want to learn how to write, if you want to improve your writing, if you want to keep on writing, come to AllWriters’,” says Giorgio. “If you’re a writer, welcome home.”