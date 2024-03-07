Meet 2023’s Best Thrift/Vintage Store, Plume

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Maggie Solveson Maggie Solveson

Plume Vintage is beloved by its Bayview neighbors and Shepherd Express readers. Voted Shepherd Express’ 2023 Best of Milwaukee for thrift/vintage store, Plume is a must on your thrifting days at 3001 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Suite #2. Owner Maggie Solveson has made it her mission to “seek and source unique, quality merchandise from all over the nation while offering local products from reputable artists and small business owners.” And they’ve certainly done their job doing so including items for “birds of all feathers” while promoting everyone to embrace their own style through upcycled fashion.

Can you tell us the story on how Plume came to be? And, what’s behind the name?

I have been wearing vintage since I was 16 and selling since I was 18 years old making this passion project nearly 20 years in the making. I originally sold online on Ebay and Etsy and began to introduce myself to the local scene through vintage pop ups and street festivals like Locust Street Days and Bay View Bash. I also hosted private shopping appointments at my apartment and began to accrue a loyal fellowship. About seven years ago the idea dawned on me that I could create a dynamic and ever-changing space to seek out vintage, community, and culture. The idea was to showcase vintage in a modern setting and make it shoppable and accessible to many.

The name derives from Plumage, which to me encompassed ideals of beauty, individuality, and opulence. Plus, birds and feathers were a great way to brand and furnish the shop.

It seems like the vintage scene in Milwaukee is a tight knit group of people. Can you tell us how shops maintain good relationships while also competing in the same space?

Plume interior

Luckily in our city, most of us are doing a unique enough thing to cut competition out of the picture. Fashion is such a vast spectrum, as is vintage curation, making it easy to curate, brand and stock unique items. And when you’re dealing with one-of-a-kind items, fit becomes an exact science.

Finally, when we all band together it bolsters the culture and popularity of secondhand shopping and inevitably allows each shop more brand awareness.

How did it feel when you won a Best of Shepherd Express award?

I have been nominated for six years for this honor and remained perfectly content to simply be named and in turn watch my audience grow and diversify. I was once again thrilled to be nominated but had accepted that winning may or may not come to pass. Obviously, it felt awesome, but simply to be recognized has been exciting in and of itself. Having this win under my belt will not change much about how I operate my business, however, I will never miss a “Best of” party going forward! Too much good food, drink and energy to pass on!

Can you explain to us how your items are sourced? And can you describe some of the more memorable items you’ve discovered over your years of thirfting/sourcing?

I am mostly a thrifter and travel all over the nation and beyond to source items. I bought a larger and more dependable vehicle several years back so I could continue to branch out and shop different styles regionally. My family has lived most of my career in the south which remains a unique option for sourcing vintage. Each part of the US depending on climate, social dynamics, and culture can make for a very distinctive bounty.

Because I have been sourcing for most of my adult life, I have also had the chance to thrift in Europe during bouts of travel. I found lovely French designer pieces in France as well as pieces sourced at flea markets from other curators who traveled in Eastern Europe, Russia, Africa and beyond. I also lived in New York City in my early 2000s and was able to accumulate many stand out pieces from both thrift stores and curated boutiques.

That being said, I never bat an eye at the chance to shop at our local thrift stores or visit an estate sale. Treasures are lurking wherever one has the patience and skill to sift.

There was news of an expansion to your shop. Can you tell us more about that?

A year ago, we did the build out to the upstairs space directly above our original shop space. This was an undeveloped space for the last five years hiding behind a faux wall and we were finally able to get it open in tandem with the five-year anniversary of the shop. I named this space The Crest as an extension of the bird theme, but also because it is the pinnacle of what I have accomplished in this location and the most expertly curated space of the three. It embodies what the brand has been striving towards and is the most modern and polished.

We hope to introduce a designer section in this space in the upcoming year. We have always carried designer labels but would like to make it a larger focus and a dedicated section.

Occasionally you participate and/or host events in and around Milwaukee – can you give us some more information on those?

Plume interior

We love to both pop up and host at the shop. It’s exciting to be a part of someone else’s vision and be among a group of powerful other curators and makers, but it’s probably more fun to host. On top of the convenience of operating out of our home base, it’s great to hand select and rotate vendors and makers in the space, experience the different crowd that shows out with each unique group, curate the music and entertainment and encourage new traffic to the shop. As mentioned, it’s always been an aim of mine to create something that embodies more than just shopping, but is also a nod to community, friendship, and self discovery.

Some notable events in the city are 414 Flea, anything hosted at Dandy, and One Trick Pony Flea. At Plume, you can continue to look forward to our mini night market series in the summer on our sidewalk called “Flight Night” as well as our away markets coined, “Fly Away Events.” Last summer we had a successful run at the Public Market in their outdoor Riverwalk Commons area but are open to partnering with other establishments as well.

Where do you see yourself and Plume moving forward and what are some goals you hope to reach in the coming years?

I hope to stay strong in our current space and continue to offer top tier vintage to a vast group of individuals with regard to age, size, location and style preference. I want to keep seeing new faces in the shop as well as all the familiar faces I’ve come to know and love. I hope to keep seeing my pieces out in the wild at events ranging from casual to all gussied up.

I hope to have more online shoppers from the Midwest and beyond. Lately, I have been working diligently at updating our online shop which has a lot of different pieces than those you can find in the shop. These are always available for try on in the shop by request, however.

It might be cool to have a second location or a sister store, but for now I’m content with the current three level space. That’s plenty to dust and clean for now!

Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

I love and appreciate you all for continuing to shop and share the space with your friends. I’m always open to collaboration, however unique, and invite people to reach out with novel ideas.

Also, everyone at Plume is also a savvy stylist and we love to help you find your size and voice. Whether this is popping in and browsing with our help or signing up for one of our private shopping appointments available online. These are a great option for anyone looking for something specific, out of season, or more unique and rare with no obligation to buy, the service is a courtesy for those needing a more fine-tuned direction and help.