Mosaic Artist Creates Colorful Pieces with Love

Mosaic artist Leann Wooten’s designs are not only colorful, but they’re also clever and created with passion for the medium. Making a mosaic takes time, talent and patience. Wooten tackles all of the above, often with a hint of whimsy thrown in for good measure.

When did you discover this medium?

I started working in the medium in 2004. I started breaking up that I got from Mexico to create a new backsplash for my kitchen. This led to doing architectural work in many other people’s homes after seeing and liking my work. I knew this was something I wanted to continue as a self-employed artist. The beauty of this medium is its versatility, from jewelry to murals, it keeps an artist employed.

What is the biggest challenge in creating a piece?

The biggest challenge of creating a piece is choosing the materials. There are so many choices. I use metal, glass, ceramic, stone, smalti, which is Italian glass often used in churches, and found objects. I use them to recycle the world around me.

What is the process of mosaic work?

Hunting for materials, looking for multiples of anything, going to estate sales, ordering online, cutting up dishes and figurines to upcycle into a mosaic is first. There are so many processes to make a mosaic, some people follow a guide over a drawing or photograph, others work indirectly on mesh. There are many tricks to this art form. I work spontaneously, getting inspired by the materials around me to start a mosaic.

You sell your work at art fairs. Has that been successful for you?

I have been very successful selling mosaic jewelry and smaller mosaics at art fairs. You can find my work at the ART BAR mini in Riverwest, Milwaukee, and the mosaic show they do annually.

What other avenues do you use to sell your mosaics?

I have done many indoor and outdoor murals around the city engaging students and adults of all ages, creating large permanent murals on buildings. I have done many architectural mosaics for commercial and residential settings. I also sell in fine art gallery s and I have a jewelry line. I also do commissions.

You teach workshops in mosaic making. What is the biggest challenge for your students?

The biggest challenge to teaching mosaics is to teach students to hand cut glass and ceramics safely. Mosaic art is less intimidating than drawing or painting to people. Many just want to learn how to cover an object, while others want to take it to a fine art level. We do it all in my classes.

My passion is teaching this art form to others and seeing the diversity in what my students create. I leave the subject matter open to them so they can discover the joy this art form brings and create something unique.

Art is therapy, and mosaic art is said to be the highest form of art therapy, because not only are you creating art, but you are also putting things in their place like a puzzle, and this is very satisfying to the brain.

Mosaic work is different from other media such as drawing and painting. What is the key to creating a good piece?

The key to making a successful mosaic piece is making it original and putting your heart into it. Like any art form, it takes many hours and to just enjoy the journey. It is filled with many beautiful diverse materials. The process is addictive, and most of my students have been with me for many years discovering new ways to create mosaic works.