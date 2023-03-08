Sustainable Art and A Whole Lotta Heart: Madam Chino’s Sustainable Fashion

× Expand Photo courtesy Madam Chino Class at Madam Chino Class at Madam Chino

In her 20th year in business, Vanessa Andrew, owner of Madam Chino, has done a lot of good for the environment, the art world, and her community. The Milwaukee self-made artist and business owner will be offering a variety of services in the coming year, ensuring that her 2023 is full of sustainable fashion and plenty of fun.

Madam Chino is located at 6301 W. Lincoln Avenue in West Allis. For more information on services and her portfolio, visit madamchino.com.

“I started in 2003, so this is actually my 20th year. Which is mind-boggling. I didn’t know what I wanted to do at first, but I had an art direction,” says Andrew. “At a certain point I realized that I wanted to help people, and I started making clothing out of old t-shirts or stuff I would find at the thrift store.” Her 20-year journey has included several business ventures, but in the end, the most important thing to Andrew was the ability to practice self-expression through her art, all while helping others. Her fashion is completely recycled, her art materials secondhand.

Madam Chino is a business with three parts. The first is Andrew creating her own art. “I do handmade stuff, reusing recycled fabric. I do some clothing, and a lot of houseware,” says Andrew. The second part of her business is a boutique selling vintage clothing, with alterations offered on each of the pieces. The final part is classes, which are DIY focused and often feature an open-sew period, which is a chance for people to bring in their personal projects and use the time to learn and grow.

Teaching Sustainability and Expression

Education is a big part of the Madam Chino mission. “I’ve been doing community arts since I graduated college,” says Andrew. “It feels full circle to be teaching people sustainability and self-sufficiency. It’s about that, and being able to express yourself through your clothing, and in that way, it’s very empowering. Sustainability and environmentalism are about social justice.” Her passion for the environment and strong feelings about supporting local businesses are driving forces in her entrepreneurism and getting to know the community. “I’m very passionate about the environment,” says Andrew. “It’s been a good point of connection with the community as well. The whole focus of my classes is DIY—and has been since the beginning.”

For Madam Chino, this year includes growth and expansion, including new employees and a kids’ summer camp. “I have a kids’ summer sewing camp, and it’s going to be awesome. A few of them are already sold out,” says Andrew.

For Vanessa Andrew, a “vacation” is a subjective term, representing less a break from her art and more of a chance to go deeper into her creative energy. “As an artist, when I have time off, all I want to do is make my own stuff. Developing my own ideas is really important to me,” says Andrew. “I want to continue to grow. Vacation, to me, is not leaving, it’s going deeper.”

With a passionate, creative owner who cares deeply about her work and her clientele, the future of Madam Chino is bright. “Everybody started somewhere. I really just hope that my work is helping people become who they are. I want to help people create self-expression. I hope I can help people develop their brands and their ideas. I want to help people get to the creative persona they want to embody,” says Andrew. “It’s a hard road, but I do it because I love it.