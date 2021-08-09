A Different Kind of Threesome

Dear Ruthie,

My husband wants to get a dog; I do not. I don’t want to disappoint him, but I’m so not a dog person. Any thoughts on how to handle the situation?

Thanks,

Man’s Best Friend(less)

Dear Friend(less),

What the frick? Not a dog person? Is that even a thing? How can anyone resist the unconditional lovin’ that only comes from a four-legged friend? Apparently you can. Thanks, OK, sugar. I get it. Not everyone gets a warm cozy feeling from fur babies, and that’s alright.

Although I’m surprised this didn’t come up before the two of you tied the knot, I’d suggest you each give a little. Are cats out of the question? A kitty might bridge the gap you’re experiencing and, besides, everyone likes a little pussy.

You might also want to consider fostering a dog for a little while. You may discover you’re more of a dog person than you thought; or he might realize he doesn’t want the responsibilities of dog ownership as badly as he thought he did. Give it a shot, and let me know how things work out, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 13—Opening Night “The Lady with All the Answers” at 6th Street Theatre (318 Sixth St., Racine): If you’re reading “Dear Ruthie,” you’re likely a fan of advice columns, so why not take in a show about Ann Landers, one of the greatest advice columnists of all time? Written by David Rambo and directed by Rich Smith this one-woman show demonstrates how the no-nonsense writer struck a chord with America. See www.overourheadplayers.org for tickets to the show running through August 28.

August 14—Sister Water Beer Garden at St. Joseph Center (at 29th and Orchard St.): Enjoy a brewski with the School Sisters of Saint Francis. Their grab-and-go beer boxes offer craft beers (or root beer), glasses, pretzels and more. You’ll find live music on site during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. pickup but be sure to preorder your boxed set at www.sssf.org first.

August 19—Maroon 5 Concert at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Adam Levine and the boys strut their sexy stuff into Cream City with this 7 p.m. concert. Got the moves like Jagger? Find out when you buy yourself a ticket via www.ticket4concert.com.

August 22—Kenosha Pride at Veterans Memorial Park (625 52nd St., Kenosha): Keep the Pride flame alive with this rainbow filled day. The fest starts at 12:30 p.m. and includes two entertainment stages, a beer tent, food stands, over 40 vendors, a children’s area and more.

August 26—Mayhem Miller at This is It (418 E. Wells St.): RuPaul favorite Mayhem Miller stops at This Is It for a good time. Watch the latest episode of “Drag Race” with the star at 7 p.m., enjoy a meet-and-greet at 8:30 p.m., then settle in for a drag show at 10:30 p.m. Get your $20 meet-and-greet ticket at www.thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

August 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Eat, drink and be Mary with me and the Brunchettes—Tempest Heat and Miss Birdie! Mary’s midday menu, bottomless mimosas and sassy drag shows make this one of the busiest brunches in town, so reserve a spot at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for the noon or 2 p.m. seating.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.