Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee
Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more
Take a Deep Breath and Go
Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more
If the Shoe Fits...
Dear Ruthie, I caught my husband squeezing into my high heels a few times. He says he’s being funny, but I caught him when he thought he was alone. As a straight woman, I’m not sure if this,Dear Ruthie more
Labor (Day) Pains
Ruthie answers a question from a reader dating a hoarder. Exciting upcoming events include: a Wisconsin Badger season opener party at Mary’s BeerCade, Sept. 1; the Big Gig BBQ at the Summerfest Grounds, Sept. 3; and the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Re... more
The Grandma Guise
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose mother just moved in and is bending the rules for her grandkids. Exciting upcoming events include: Refashion for Life at Callen, Aug. 23; Margarita Festival at Catalano Square, Aug. 25; and a Tr... more
If You Got It, Flirt It
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more
A Letter from Ruthie
Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more
Summer Lovin', Had Me a Blast
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more
Wisconsin's Oddly Enticing Coupling
Ruthie offers a selection of crazy combinations and party-minded pairings on her social calendar for the week of July 27-Aug. 2. more
Milwaukee Drag Race
Ruthie answers a question from a reader interested in getting into drag performance. Exciting upcoming events include a volunteer networking event a Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, African Cultural Festival at Brown Deer Park and the Cream... more
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Ruthie Gets a Booty Call
Dear Ruthie talks butt-firming with a writer and provides a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community through July 11. more
Everyone Likes a Big Bang
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about female orgasms and aging. Events on Ruthie’s social calendar include: opening day of the Big Gig, June 28; Jazz in the Park, June 29; and the fireworks display at Veterans park, July 3... more
Ruthie Rooters Get Personal
Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more
Why I Oughta!
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more
Glad to be Gay
Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
Bless Your (Cheatin’) Heart
Dear Ruthie gives some advice to a reader and then describes several public events of import to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community taking place May 24-30. more
Shop Til You Plop
Ruthie answers a question from a reader about relationship behavior on social media. Exciting upcoming events include: Art & Music at the Historic Pritzlaff, May 19; Milwaukee Makers Market at Colectivo Coffee, May 21; Brewers Night Out at ... more
Mother’s Day a Drag?
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more
