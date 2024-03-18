A Dog Dad Dilemma

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a dog dad to a golden retriever we’ll call Benji. Benji lives with me but spends every other weekend at my ex’s home. Benji is elated when my ex picks him up but seems bored and annoyed living with me.

I can’t imagine living without Benji. The idea of him moving to my ex’s is upsetting but maybe it’s what Benji wants. I’m torn between my happiness and my dog’s, and it sort of kills me.

Any Advice?

Dog Dad

Dear Daddy,

Of course Benji is elated to see another Daddy! Whenever I see a Daddy, I’m elated, too! Seriously, though, it’s not surprising Benji is excited to see his other dad twice a month, go for a car ride and spend time in a different environment.

Talk to your ex. He may have input about Benji’s behavior you’re unaware of. Similarly, your vet might have some suggestions for you.

If you still feel Benji would be happier with your ex, increase visits to your ex’s to once per week. See how that goes (for all three of you) before making any permanent changes. Now … I’m off to find a Daddy of my own!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 18—Trivia Night at Milwaukee Artist Resource Network/MARN(191 N. Broadway): I’m pairing up with man-about-town Corey Patrick for a 6 p.m. trivia night! Enjoy wine, beer, food and prizes at the Third Ward hot spot when you and your team (2-6 people) put your knowledge to the test.

March 19—"Bianco Del Rio: Dead Inside” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The Joan Rivers of the drag set, Bianca Del Rio struts her forked-tongued stuff on the Milwaukee stage. Order tickets to her 8 p.m. stand-up at www.pabsttheatergroup.com and see why this “clown in a gown” is a doll of the LGBTQ+ community.

March 23—“An Evening with Sir Tim Rice” at Skylight Music Theatre(158 N. Broadway): The legendary Sir Tim Rice has delighted theater and film fans for generations. During this special night, the EGOT winner will reflect upon his career while performers bring his songs to life. Call 414-291-7800 for tickets and VIP meet-and-greet packages with Sir Tim.

March 29 – Ruthie’s Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m hosting a night of burgers, beer, booze and bawdy broads! Make reservations for my 7:30 p.m. drag show at www.hamburgermarys.com.mke, or reserve a table for my Saturday “Brunch with the Brunchettes” the following day at 2 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.