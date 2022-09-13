A Home Away from Home?

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

How do you stop in-laws from being intrusive on your space, your time and your business? A little back story: My partner and I purchased a house 18 months ago. When we bought the house, both of our families were over often, helping us unpack, painting rooms and the like.

Well, Ruthie, we’ve been here for a year and a half, and I still come home to a full house. Now, however, it’s his family only. I’d say five out of seven nights a week, one of his parents or siblings is here. They eat dinner with us, watch TV or movies, drink wine, or simply sit and chat. They are very much into our business and consistently weigh in on household issues.

I’ve talked to my partner about spending more quality time together. He agrees but the problem persists. I love his family and don’t want to cause waves, but this is bothering me. I feel animosity toward him over this, and I don’t like it.

Please Help!

Full House

Dear Full,

Someone’s gotta tell your in-laws to back off! They’re wearing out their welcome, and that’s not good for anyone. You mentioned feeling animosity toward your partner, and I bet you’re feeling the same toward his family, so nip this in the bud right away.

Have another talk with your partner, but this time give him a deadline. Ask him to talk to his family by the end of this week, for instance. Emphasize your need for quality time. Tell him that he can “blame” you if that helps when he holds these discussions. If he cannot bring himself to ask his family to back off, then let him know you’ll have no choice but to take matters into your own hands and talk to his family yourself.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 15—Jazz in the Park at Cathedral Square (825 N. Jefferson St.): What the what? You haven’t hit up the city’s most popular outdoor concert event yet? You better hurry as Jazz in the Park ends September 29. Every Thursday, you can claim your spot at 5 p.m. before the free concert starts an hour later. Food and beverages available for purchase.

September 17—Uncorked: MKE Wine Fest at the Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): What happens when you set more than 200 wines, champagnes and “outside the bottle” drinks in Milwaukee’s popular Deer District? Join the fun and find out when you attend this 2-6 p.m. wine tasting. You’ll also enjoy food, music, a photo booth and more when you snatch your $65 ticket via www.eventbrite.com.

September 17—Showing of Sing 2 in Greendale Gazebo Park (5798 Broad St.): Grab the kids, a few lawn chairs, a blanket and some munchies and make your way to Greendale for this family-friendly event! A free showing of Sing 2 promises to put the whole gang in a good mood. Food and ice cream are for sale before the 7:45 p.m. showing.

September 17—Wisconsin Leather Pride Contest at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Who will join the state’s leather-pride family? Head over Mad City, attend this contest and find out! Three new categories as well as old favorites make this an 8 p.m. competition you won’t want to miss. Check out the classes offered earlier in the day (noon to 3 p.m.) as well as the 3 p.m. pet mosh.

September 17—Beyonce vs. Rihanna at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): All of the best songs from two of the world’s biggest divas in one night? Hell, yes! Back by popular demand, this incredible dance party promises to pour it up from 9 p.m. to bar close.

September 19—"Sibling Rivalry: Live” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X. Change conquer Cream City in this hilarious 8 p.m. night of lip-synching, costume changing and shade-throwing. Are you Team Bob or Team Monet? Cast your vote at the show, but you’ll need so sashay you way over to www.pabstheatergroup.com for tickets, starting at $35.00.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com